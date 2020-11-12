The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Rawlings is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Many have mourned the former President since his passing, with some Ghanaians also trooping to his house in Accra to pay tributes.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Jerry John Rawlings dies at age 73

In a post on Twitter, NDC flagbearer John Mahama announced the suspension of his tour of the Ashanti region following the death of the party’s founder.

Mahama is currently in the second day of his a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

“I have announced the suspension of my tour of the Ashanti Region and all NDC campaigns across the country, following news of the passing of our Founder and former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings. May his soul Rest In Peace,” Mahama tweeted.

This comes just two weeks after the Rawlings buried his mother Victoria Agbotui who died last month.

Rawlings served as Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic after agreeing to return the country to civilian rule in 1992.