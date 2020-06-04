Mr. Gyamfi, who is the NDC’s Communications Officer, came under fire after sharing a cartoon mimicking the death of George Floyd.

The cartoon depicted President Akufo-Addo and EC Chair Jean Mensa kneeling on the neck of a man in handcuffs lying face down – the exact way that Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Mr. Gyamfi has since been slammed by many Ghanaians, with some describing the tweet as “very insensitive”.

The young lawyer later defended himself, saying the message he sought to convey was that President Akufo-Addo and Jean Mensa are ‘killing’ Ghanaians the same way George Floyd was murdered.

Adding his voice to the subject is former President Mahama, who shared a throwback cartoon of the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in December 2018.

In a Twitter post, the NDC flagbearer subtly took aim at some critics by explaining the meaning of the words “sensitivity” and “double standard”.

“A tale of two cartoons: Sensitivity - Sensitivities (plural). Definition: the quality or condition of being sensitive: feelings liable to be offended or hurt; sensibilities,” Mahama wrote, accompanied by a cartoon portraying national security operatives abusing voters.

“Double standard - Double standards (plural). Definition: a rule or principle, which is unfairly applied in different ways to different people or groups.”

Mahama’s tweet sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with some backing him while other expressed their disappointment.