He said whiles "The potential victims of this grave injustice, are screaming for breath. They [EC] are screaming for their inalienable right to vote."

The NDC Communications Officer shared a cartoon which has President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Commissioner of the EC, Jean Mensa.

He said "Nothing wrong with sharing a cartoon which draws a parallel between the painful xenophobic murder of George Floyd, and the evil attempt by the GH EC to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters through a xenophobic voter register.‬

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. This is a serious matter, not a joke."

However, Sammy Gyamfi copped criticism for his initial response and mocked when he uploaded a photo of a cartoon shared on the voters' register.

The post instantly attracted criticism for its insensitive tone with one person saying "Fa Wo gyimiii so ho".

Some said the post is "still very unnecessary. very very unnecessary".