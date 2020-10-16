The visit forms part of his 4-day campaign tour of the Central Region.

Paying tribute to the murdered MP, he said even though they belong to different political parties, they share a common humanity and are all working in the interest of Ghana.

He said "We, therefore, want to express our condolences to the bereaved family and it is an occasion for sadness.

"It is also a call to us as leaders to make sure that our people are safer."

During his campaign tour, said he will not allow armed robbers rule over the country if he elected as President in the December 7 general elections.

He said the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to fight against armed robberies adding that armed robberies have become commonplace in Ghana.

According to him, "There are no curfews in many parts of Ghana but you can’t leave home at night, otherwise, armed robbers will pounce on you and rob or kill you.

There's insecurity in this country...President Akufo-Addo has lost the war against armed robbery."

Speaking to party supporters at Gomoa Dawurampong as part of his tour of the Central Region, he stated that "When we look on the Accra-Cape Coast road, armed robbers have taken that portion into their hands by blocking it to rob passengers and drivers which shouldn't be so but the NPP government has closed his mind on this situation Ghanaians are going through.

"If Ghanaians give me the nod to become President of Ghana, I'm not going to give weapons to vigilantes, Invisible Forces and Delta Forces, to kill my beloved people of Ghana but will rather give weapons to police and the army to fight armed robbers adding that actions of the robberies these days has created a huge hole in Ghanaians heart."