“We planned building an oil services port here at Atuabo. Unfortunately, there was a bit of misunderstanding," Mr Mahama said, assuring the chiefs and people of Atuabo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

Mahama, who is on a two-day tour of the region, added: "Our brothers from the other political divide took the project to court, stalled it till we left office.”

The project was stalled after five New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament took the matter to court.

The MPs had claimed the project will restrict further expansion of oil and gas facilities at the Takoradi Port in favor of Atuabo Free Port.

However, the Appeals Court in Cape Coast struck out a case against the Atuabo free port project.

In July 2014, Parliament approved an agreement between the government of Ghana and a British company, Lonrho Ports, for the development of an oil and gas free port at Atuabo.

Clause 7 of the agreement bars Takoradi Port from further expanding its facilities for oil and gas until Lonrho builds its freeport, recovers all its costs, and makes enough profit.