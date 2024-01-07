Mahama’s accelerated export development council will propel Ghana into an export-led economy

He emphasized the importance of boosting export activities, particularly under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. According to Mahama, the council will promote and support the country's export drive by implementing measures to improve the business environment for exporters and ensure their competitiveness in the global market.

In addition to the accelerated export development council, President Mahama outlined his plans to enhance security and public safety, which will require significant recruitment into security services and private security operations. This move aims to create a safe and secure environment for businesses to thrive and contribute to the 24-hour economy plan.

A Mahama government will also provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for businesses that participate in the 24-hour economy.

This will be achieved by implementing a me-of-use tariff system, where companies will benefit from modern smart meters that charge a lesser tariff for power consumed during off-peak hours.