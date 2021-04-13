Mahama’s investments in broadband, 4G attracted Twitter to Ghana – Omane Boamah

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.

“These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Twitter said it chose Ghana because the country is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.