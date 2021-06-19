RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Mahama’s special aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari gives birth to triplets

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Mahama, has successfully given birth to triplets.

The lawyer has received several congratulatory messages on social media following news of her delivery.

Recommended articles

In photos that have gone viral on social media, Joyce Bawa Mogtari is seen dressed in all white and carrying one of the babies.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari with her triplets
Her husband, Hudu Mogtari is pictured carrying the second baby, while John Mahama also holds the third of the triplets.

The politician, who served as Transport Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, is now blessed with four children.

One Facebook user wrote: “It's triplets!! Congratulations Aunty Joyce Bawah Mogtari. Throughout the campaign little did we know you were carrying double load but upon all that.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations to Hon. Joyce Bawah Mogtari on your wonderful gift from God for giving birth to triplets.”

A third person said: “It’s Triplets Congratulations to you Hon. Joyce Bawah Mogtari May the good Lord protect and guide them.”

