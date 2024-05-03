Majority petitions Speaker to urgently reconvene Parliament

The primary agenda items for the requested session include the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and consideration of a motion on additional financing.

Specifically, the Caucus seeks Parliament's attention on a motion for an "Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project," as well as a "Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme."

In their petition, the Caucus emphasised the importance of the request, stating, "Mr Speaker, it is important to state that this request is being brought in good faith to enable Government to discharge its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana."