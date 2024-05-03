ADVERTISEMENT
Majority petitions Speaker to urgently reconvene Parliament

Evans Annang

The Majority in Parliament has submitted an urgent request for the reconvening of the House to address key government business items.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Alexander Afenyo-Markin

A letter by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, cited Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allow 15 percent of the members of the House to request the recall of parliament.

The primary agenda items for the requested session include the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and consideration of a motion on additional financing.

Specifically, the Caucus seeks Parliament's attention on a motion for an "Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project," as well as a "Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme."

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin Pulse Ghana
In their petition, the Caucus emphasised the importance of the request, stating, "Mr Speaker, it is important to state that this request is being brought in good faith to enable Government to discharge its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana."

Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and according to the Standing Orders, the Speaker of Parliament on receipt of this request is expected to summon Parliament within seven days.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

