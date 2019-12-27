He said it will be of immense help if computer science is made a core subject from the junior secondary level.

Mr. Stevens said the future of Ghana lies in improved access to information and technology to the youth.

Mr Stevens who is the Member of Parliament for Jaman North and the immediate past Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education made the call when he addressed a section of students of the Sunyani Senior High School (SHS) to climax a three-day computer programming practical training in Sunyani.

The training dubbed “Hour of Code” introduced the students to ICT for inventions, how to become computer application developers and also how they would choose their career path at the tertiary level with the effective use of computer knowledge for socio-economic development.

Mr Stevens, therefore, advised pupils and Junior High School students to take computer lessons serious for their academic and professional progress.