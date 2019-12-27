According to the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, the suspects were granted the bail following preliminary investigations and screening.

She said, "We have seven suspects who are before the court in Ho. 10 people are before the court in the Upper West Region. The 15 we arrested have been granted police inquiry bail. One suspect who was found to be connected with the Home state is currently on his way to Kwahu. I think by the time he gets there, the court would have closed so we will ensure he is put before court on Friday.”

The 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Army based in the Volta Region arrested the suspects in two separate operations.

These arrests followed the emergence of photos and videos on social media showing supposed military training for some members of the separatist group.

Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland

A total of 17 persons were arrested in connection with an alleged Western Togoland Millita training in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region.

The 66 Artillery Regiment based in Ho, the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service, the Defence Intelligence (DI) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service Accra conducted two separate Counter Insurgency Operations (COIN) within the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region to counter activities of the Western Togoland Secessionist group.