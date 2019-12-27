The tough-talking law maker said the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are planning against the success of the NPP government.

According to him, this is due to Akufo-Addo's resolve to make Ghana a self sufficient county and one beyond aid.

“This is what Akufo-Addo wants to do and he’s facing challenges; the whole world wants to make him unpopular just as they did to Kwame Nkrumah; the CIA was behind the coup that overthrew Nkrumah because they realised that Nkrumah was educating the black people to liberate themselves,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“After physically putting us in chains, now they are using their minds to beat us and we are always going to be underdogs unless we liberate ourselves; and we can only liberate ourselves when we are self-sufficient and reduce the dependence on these white people”, he noted.

He says the west has been the greatest nemesis of Africa and would do everything to ensure the black race fails, reason it has unleashed its ambassadors and representatives in Ghana to criticize the Akufo-Addo administration on a daily basis, just to make the president unpopular.