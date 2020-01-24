Isaac Eshun is alleged to to have shot the police officer who had earlier foiled a robbery attack at a filing station in the municipality.

The suspect is reported to be the owner of Zen Filling Station where the earlier robbery was foiled.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

Investigations were immediately launched into the murder with the Central Regional Command assisted by the Crime Scene Management Team from the Criminal Investigations Directorate at headquarters.

The team realized that the spent cartrigdes retrieved from the murder scene are suspected to have been fired from a shot gun and pistol belonging to the owner of the fuel station.

Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene was in mufti, however, when he was killed at the scene 400 meters away from the fuel station, which is situated on the Mankessim-Kumasi road.