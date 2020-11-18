The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge and was jailed by a circuit court presided over by Her Ladyship Mrs. Mariam Affoh and taken to the Koforidua Prison to commence his sentence.

The victim, Ayittey Joshua, narrating the incident said "When I was returning home in the evening, I bought GH¢5 worth of bread. So, I met Tetteh Dadabi, who I play a lot with. He collected the bread and escorted me home. I was with another friend. Then all of a sudden, Tettey Dadabi varnished with the bread."

Ayittey Joshua

"So, my friend said we should go and search for him in his house but while in the house, the boy entered with a cutlass threatening to kill us. It was an ambush. I had nothing to defend myself, so, he attacked me with a cutlass; cut my knee, my upper arm, and my back," he added.