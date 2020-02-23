A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, was dragged to court by one Richard Nana Amoako over his failure to settle the debt.

A write of summons issued by the Tema District Magistrate Court noted that attempts by the plaintiff to get A-Plus to honour his promise of paying off the debt has proved futile over the last seven months.

“The plaintiff again states that whenever he went to the defendant to demand for his money it has been stories upon stories,” according to the writ.

A Plus sued

Nana Amoako is asking the court to compel A-Plus to pay the $3,000 which in cedi equivalent is GH¢16,500 and to also make him pay interest on the amount he has failed to pay since July 2019.