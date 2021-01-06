The assailant is said to have invaded the premises of the radio station and succeeded in disconnecting some of the cables in their server room.

The situation led to a break in transmission, before the unidentified proceeded to threaten radio presenter Blakk Rasta.

In a statement, Zylofon Media, the parent company of Zylofon FM, said their head of security shot the assailant during scuffle before the East Legon Police was called to arrest him.

Statement from Zylofin Media

"This man first went to the station's server room, succeeding in disconnecting some of our cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of the Taxi Driver Show, Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed," a section of the statement said.

"It was unclear what the real motive of this assailant was but he engaged details at the premise a scuffle and sprayed a strange content into their eyes while baying for the blood of Blakk Rasta as he struggled to break into the studio during the live transmission of the Black Pot segment on the Taxi Driver Show.”

It added: "The East Legon District Police team were immediately called in as the melee ensued and at this point, the assailant attempted escaping. Judging the danger at hand, our Head of Security had to overpower him and, in the process, shot at him with a licensed gun.

"The Police team upon arrival wok the shot assailant away together with some staff of the station to help with investigations and has since taken charge of the promises to ensure protection of life and property. Our presenter Blakk Rasta is safe and unhurt.”