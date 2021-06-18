50-year-old hunter kills man over GH¢5 debt

The man was killed following a confrontation over a GH¢5 debt he owes him.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A man believed to be in his late forties has been shot dead by his friend at Akuapem-Apiredi in the Eastern Region.
The man was killed following a confrontation over a GH¢5 debt he owes him.
Reports by Adomonline stated that the deceased whose name was given as Ben, a drinking spot operator, was shot twice on his chest by Kwame Dankwa, a 50-year-old hunter who had confronted him to pay his debt.
Ben was reported to have refused to pay the GH¢5, a situation that angered the hunter to kill the man.
Kwame pulled a locally manufactured gun used for hunting and shot the man.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie memorial hospital in Akuapem-Mampong, Kwabena Ofori, a resident told Accra-based Joy FM.
He said "Kwame Dankwa went to Ben who operates a drinking spot to collect his Gh₵5 he claimed the man owed him but when he approached him he also failed to pay the money so it turned into a fight and Kwame Dankwa shot him twice. When he was sent to Mampong he was reported dead."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh