RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

50-year-old hunter kills man over GH¢5 debt

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A man believed to be in his late forties has been shot dead by his friend at Akuapem-Apiredi in the Eastern Region.

Gun
Gun Pulse Ghana

The man was killed following a confrontation over a GH¢5 debt he owes him.

Recommended articles

Reports by Adomonline stated that the deceased whose name was given as Ben, a drinking spot operator, was shot twice on his chest by Kwame Dankwa, a 50-year-old hunter who had confronted him to pay his debt.

Ben was reported to have refused to pay the GH¢5, a situation that angered the hunter to kill the man.

Kwame pulled a locally manufactured gun used for hunting and shot the man.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie memorial hospital in Akuapem-Mampong, Kwabena Ofori, a resident told Accra-based Joy FM.

He said "Kwame Dankwa went to Ben who operates a drinking spot to collect his Gh₵5 he claimed the man owed him but when he approached him he also failed to pay the money so it turned into a fight and Kwame Dankwa shot him twice. When he was sent to Mampong he was reported dead."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh