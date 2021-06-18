50-year-old hunter kills man over GH¢5 debt

Reports by Adomonline stated that the deceased whose name was given as Ben, a drinking spot operator, was shot twice on his chest by Kwame Dankwa, a 50-year-old hunter who had confronted him to pay his debt.

Ben was reported to have refused to pay the GH¢5, a situation that angered the hunter to kill the man.

Kwame pulled a locally manufactured gun used for hunting and shot the man.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie memorial hospital in Akuapem-Mampong, Kwabena Ofori, a resident told Accra-based Joy FM.