Pwauala place his lucky numbers in the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) new ackpot game called Daywa 5/39.

He placed his lotto ticket via the shortcode *446# with lucky numbers 15, 18, 17, 20, 16.

READ ALSO: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana drawn in Group G with South Africa, Ethiopia & Zimbabwe

According to the NLA, the man who is a cleaner won the ultimate prize at a cost of only ¢2 with his five selected numbers matching exactly the same figures drawn at the NLA’s Brennan Hall at 7 pm.

This makes him the first winner of this exciting new game.

This comes as an excitement after the Jackpot prize grew from a minimum amount of GHS 100,000 over just seven weeks to GHS 126,000, during which tens of thousands of Ghanaians tried this daily jackpot game.

The thrilling aspect of Daywa 5/39 Jackpot game is that, once the jackpot prize is won, it resets to the minimum amount of GHS 100,000 and grows until it’s won again.

READ ALSO: Black Stars: I’m ready to offer advice to CK Akonnor to succeed – Kwesi Appiah

Aside playable on the *446# short code, it is NLA’s first ever lotto game that can also be played online and on a Mobile App.