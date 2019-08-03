He did not assign reasons for his unexpected resignation but offered appreciation to the management of Multimedia for the opportunity to work there.

He, however, said in a statement that he will be working as a freelance investigative journalist and dedicate more time to the writing of books.

Manasseh's De-Eye documentary led to a boycott of Joy FM programmes by the government.

The government then petitioned the NMC over the documentary, which captured a number of youth at the Christianborg Castle, Osu, undertaking military drills.

The petition indicated that the narrative of the 22 minute documentary stated emphatically that a "militia" had been uncovered training and operating at a "Security Zone", with the complicity of the Government of Ghana, and identified them as belonging to the New Patriotic Party. The alleged Security Zone was identified as the Christiansborg Castle, Osu, Accra, and the "militia" was also named as "De-Eye Group"

The NMC in its ruling described the investigative piece as misleading and a misrepresentation of facts.

The NMC in its ruling after the government filed a complaint over the documentary said "The Commission finds the commentary on the documentary and the association with the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence as misleading and a misrepresentation. However, because the Multimedia Group published a rejoinder from the Government, we direct that it publishes our ruling."