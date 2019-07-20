The manual, which was supported by the UK Aid, was launched on Tuesday July 16 at the Institutions of Engineering in Accra.

According to the Department of Feeder Roads, low volume roads are roads with average daily traffic (ADT) of less than 300 vehicles a day or cumulative Equivalent Single Axle Load of less than one million. It also include roads leading to the market, schools, homes and villages.

The manual provides a basis for constructing, rehabilitating, or upgrading low volume roads in a manner that draws on international good practice.

A speech read on behalf of the sector minister Mr Kwsi Amoako Atta, described low volume roads as "the wealth of our nation, a tool for social inclusion, economic development and environmental sustainability."

The speech, delivered by the Deputy Roads and Highways Minister, Anthony Karbo, directed the Ministry and its agencies to use the manual in the design of low volume roads since it remains pivotal in the development agenda of the government.

The minister also called for commensurate standards, specifications, design guides and manuals in designing high-quality low volume roads.

In a statement, the Director of the Department of Feeder Roads, Bernard Badu, said the manual consolidates the different existing manuals and also draws on the experiences that have been gained over the period by the Ghanaian transportation professionals.

“It has also been scrutinized by the academia, independent professionals and international experts,” said, adding: “it contains all the ingredients we needed for a successful design of low volume roads.”

In a welcome address, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Edmound Offei-Annor, emphasized the significance of the road sector to Ghana, saying it is the “economic lubricant of the country.”

“Investing in the time-tested manual is good for the overall growth of the country,” he added while calling for development and maintenance of low volume roads.

The event was chaired by the immediate past president of GhIE, Steve Anoff Amoaning-Yankson.

In his remarks, he observed that the road networks of the country are constantly increasing mainly due to changes into settlement patterns, increased agricultural activities and urbanization.

“This calls for change in approach to managing the network with a focus on sustainability in line with the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

He noted that the Department of Feeder Roads has made inputs into manuals and procedures into the design of low manual roads.

“There is however not a single consolidated design manual for low volume roads,” he said, adding that low volume roads require “unique attention” because there are a lot more such roads in the country.