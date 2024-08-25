ADVERTISEMENT
Many passengers die after Sunday morning accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi highway

Andreas Kamasah

A fatal accident early on Sunday morning on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway at Ataabadze in the Central Region has resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people, with many others sustaining injuries.

The incident involved a sprinter van, a tipper truck, and an articulated lorry. According to initial reports, the articulated lorry attempted to overtake the tipper truck on a sharp curve. At the same time, a fully loaded sprinter van, travelling from Accra to Takoradi, collided with both vehicles.

An eyewitness provided a detailed account of the accident, telling Adom News, "As I was travelling from Cape Coast to Takoradi, I noticed two vehicles approaching from the opposite direction near a curve by a school. One of the vehicles seemed delayed, which led the articulated lorry to try overtaking. The sprinter van also attempted to overtake at the same time. Unfortunately, both vehicles lost control in the curve, resulting in a collision."

This eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw six people at the scene who appeared to have died on the spot. "I believe they were dead," he recounted.

Joy News' reporter Eric Asante visited the hospital mortuary and reported that ten bodies had been confirmed. Additionally, Dr Papa Kojo Mbroh, the Head of the Emergency Unit, confirmed that four more victims had succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total death toll to 14. Sadly, a baby was among those who lost their lives.

Eric Asante also observed nearly ten survivors at the hospital. He mentioned that the sprinter bus was travelling from Mumford, near Cape Coast, to Takoradi, carrying mainly fishmongers and fishermen who were on their way to the Sekondi Fishing Harbour when the accident occurred.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many grieving the loss of lives and praying for the recovery of those injured. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full details of the crash.

