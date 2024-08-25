Many passengers die after Sunday morning accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi highway

An eyewitness provided a detailed account of the accident, telling Adom News, "As I was travelling from Cape Coast to Takoradi, I noticed two vehicles approaching from the opposite direction near a curve by a school. One of the vehicles seemed delayed, which led the articulated lorry to try overtaking. The sprinter van also attempted to overtake at the same time. Unfortunately, both vehicles lost control in the curve, resulting in a collision."

This eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw six people at the scene who appeared to have died on the spot. "I believe they were dead," he recounted.

Emergency services, including personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service, responded swiftly to the scene to clear the wreckage and assist the injured. The victims, both deceased and those injured, were transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Pulse Ghana

Joy News' reporter Eric Asante visited the hospital mortuary and reported that ten bodies had been confirmed. Additionally, Dr Papa Kojo Mbroh, the Head of the Emergency Unit, confirmed that four more victims had succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total death toll to 14. Sadly, a baby was among those who lost their lives.

Eric Asante also observed nearly ten survivors at the hospital. He mentioned that the sprinter bus was travelling from Mumford, near Cape Coast, to Takoradi, carrying mainly fishmongers and fishermen who were on their way to the Sekondi Fishing Harbour when the accident occurred.