Maritime boss must be commended for saving cost – Govt spokesperson

Government’s spokesperson on infrastructure, Richard Asante Yeboah, believes the Maritime boss has rather saved cost by renovating his official apartment.

The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) must be commended for cutting cost when it comes to the Authority’s accommodation, government’s spokesperson on infrastructure, Richard Asante Yeboah, has said.

In his view, the Director has rather saved the state coffers some money by renovating his official apartment rather than continuing to rent.

The GMA boss, Kwame Owusu, has been the subject of severe criticism in recent weeks after he reportedly spent a whopping GHc 1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom official Cantonments residence.

Ghana Maritime Authority boss, boss, Kwame Owusu.

Ghana Maritime Authority boss, boss, Kwame Owusu.

 

However, reacting to the news, Mr. Yeboah leapt to the defence of the Director, insisting he rather saved cost with the renovation.

He explained that had Mr. Owusu not renovated the apartment, government would have had to pay more as rent to accommodate future Directors at the Authority.

“I have also heard issues about him renovating a 2-bedroom house which costs the country Ghc 1 million. Over the years, the Director General of the Maritime Authority did not have a place of abode,” the government spokesperson told Accra-based Citi FM.

“So, as an institution, they were spending about $3000 to $4000 on the accommodation of their various Directors. This man comes in and says, there is no need for us to this. He goes to the Ministry of Lands and asks for land to put up a facility. He had to pull down a wooden structure on the land he was given to reconstruct a four-bedroom house with other ancillary stuff to support the facility.”

Richard Asante Yeboah

Richard Asante Yeboah

 

He further disagreed with claims that the Director overspent in putting up the new 4-bedroom house.

According to him, the Ghc 1 million was justified because the reconstruction of “an entire structure”.

“This is a reconstruction of an entire structure. So, if someone sits somewhere and says that this is a renovation, when you actually pull down a whole structure and build a fresh one.

“I am into construction and I tell you; if you build a four-bedroom house with such facilities from scratch with $120,000 in this country, I think that he has done the county a lot of good and a lot of savings. He must be commended for what he has done,” Mr. Yeboah added.

