Independent candidate Marricke Kofi Gane and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP) were disqualified after failing to meet certain requirements set by the EC.

The two were disqualified along with Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Kwasi Busumbru of the People's Action Party (PAP).

Marricke Kofi Gane

Another independent candidate Kofi Koranteng was also disqualified from contesting the Presidential election in December.

EC Chair Jean Mensa announced this at a news conference on Monday, while disclosing that 12 presidential aspirants have been cleared to contest the 2020 polls.

The Commission raised questions with a number of the signatures endorsing Mr. Gane and Mr. Agyenim Boateng.

Reacting to this in a Facebook video, Mr. Gane said he would go every length to resolve the situation.

Presidential candidates disqualified

“I have not received any written concern from the EC. My team has not received any calls from the EC,” he said.

“We have to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that things that need to be redressed are redressed. There are many ways to resolve this, and we will explore every single one of them.”

Mr. Agyenim Boateng also threatened to sue the EC, saying: “The Electoral Commission is not serious. How can you tell me that someone who has endorsed my forms has written to you to say he doesn’t know me.

“Why don’t you bring the fellow in to notify me to meet the fellow one on one? I will take them to court,” he added.