This list include the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor and Dr. Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress (APC).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also made the list.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) were also cleared by the EC.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Madam Jean Mensa, who disclosed this list in a news conference in Accra, the ballot on December 7 will be the longest in the democratic history of the country.