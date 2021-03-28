The maverick legislator said taking one’s job seriously is very key to becoming successful in life.

Mr. Agyapong warned that a man’s wife or girlfriend is likely to leave him if he does not have the money to provide for her.

Kennedy Agyapong

“You should marry your job. That’s the second key to success. [The first is’ honest] and hard work. You should marry your job before your wife,” he said on Net 2 TV.

“A woman will leave if you don’t have cash. Take it from me. If you are not serious about your job and plan about it every morning, your business will collapse.

“Marry your job and when the money starts coming, your wife will see you as a serious man. Some of these Ghanaian men, when they make small money they want to compete with guys like me.”

The Assin Central MP also stated that became rich because of his honesty and truthfulness.

He noted that his honesty is what has helped him thrive in his various businesses in Ghana and abroad.

According to him, many Ghanaian workers are thieves who prefer to rip off the companies that hire them.

“Ghanaians have a horrible attitude that we need to discuss. Most Ghanaian workers are thieves. I repeat again, they are thieves.

“Stealing is not just about taking a cup that doesn’t belong to you. If you are a manager and your workers are supposed to report to work at 8:00am and you don’t say anything when they arrive at 10:00am, who do you expect to make up for those two hours.

“I’m rich – rich in the sense that I’m honest. Not physical cash, but because of honesty I’m rich,” Mr. Agyapong added.