The order, which was granted by an Accra Circuit Court, will allow Amidu to compel mobile network MTN to provide the call records of the MP and an officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Mr Amidu told the Accra Circuit Court “2” presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley-Quayson that the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) had already obtained an order to conduct a forensic examination on three mobile phone numbers from the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He urged the court to exercise its powers under the Electronic Transaction Act, Act 2008(Act 772) of Section 100, 101 and 103.

Consequently, the Presiding Judge, Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley granted the order and asked MTN to produce the said records dated December 1, 2018, to January 6, 2019.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is on the heels of Mahama Ayariga for some vehicles he allegedly bought last year.