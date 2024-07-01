Martyrs' Day: Remembering 1982 murder of three High Court Justices

Their bodies, doused in petrol and set on fire, were discovered charred and decomposing. A heavy downpour that night extinguished the flames, which allowed the remains to be found.

The Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) appointed a Special Investigation Board, chaired by former Chief Justice Samuel Azu Crabbe, to investigate the murders.

This investigation led to the prosecution and execution of Joachim Amartey Kwei, a PNDC member, Lance Corporals Samuel Amedeka and Michael Senya, and ex-soldiers Johnny Dzandu and Tony Tekpor.

In memory of the victims, the Ghana Bar Association and the Judicial Service have declared June 30th each year as Martyrs' Day.

The day features events that honour their legacy.

Frederick Poku Sarkodee

Frederick Poku Sarkodee worked at the Attorney General's office, becoming a Senior Attorney in 1966 and a High Court judge on May 22, 1971.

He was known for advocating women's rights before the enactment of the 'Intestate Succession Law of 1985 (PNDCL III)', which protected married spouses under customary law. Sarkodee was abducted during curfew hours on June 30, 1982.

According to the Special Investigation Board's report, one of the abductors, Johnny Dzandu, labelled the victims "enemies of the revolution".

Sarkodee and the others were later found dead with gunshot wounds and burns.

Sarkodee is remembered as a martyr of the rule of law.

His bust, erected at the Supreme Court of Ghana, honours his dedication, courtesy, hard work, fairness, and judicial versatility.

Cecilia Koranteng-Addow

Cecilia Koranteng-Addow served as a High Court judge from 1975 until her murder on June 30, 1982, during Jerry Rawlings' second military rule.

She had previously worked in Ghana's district and circuit courts before her appointment as a High Court judge. In 1980, she ruled in favour of businessman Shackleford, detained during Rawlings' 1979 revolution, finding no justification for his detention.

She was the first judge to challenge the transitional provisions of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) in the 1979 constitution, releasing an AFRC convict.

Koranteng-Addow also handled a case involving rioting workers of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) who attacked parliament.

Joachim Amartey Quaye, one of the rioters' leaders, later joined the PNDC and was convicted for his involvement in her murder.

Kwadwo Agyei Agyapong

Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyapong was abducted alongside Justices Sarkodee and Koranteng-Addo and Major Acquah.

Appointed a High Court judge in 1977, he made history in 1980 by being the only High Court judge to sit on the transitional Supreme Court bench for a significant constitutional case involving the People's National Party (PNP) government and Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffuor.

In May 1979, he chaired a committee investigating the Accra Railway shooting, where a student was killed by a police constable.

In his June 1980 report, he criticised the police's use of ammunition during the peaceful student demonstration.

Justice Agyapong is remembered for his simplicity, dedication to judicial work, and aversion to violence.