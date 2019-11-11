According to him, even though the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) administration has achieved a lot over the last two and a half years, it was still poised to undertake more infrastructure projects.

He said the transformation agenda of the government is to improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.

He made this known when he arrived in Nalerigu for the 2019 Damba Festival in the North East region.

He informed the people of massive infrastructure to kick-start soon in the region.

"President Akufo-Addo will be cutting sod for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and irrigation project at the end of November 2019 at Pwalugu. The irrigation facilities will help boost agricultural production. It will also be a permanent solution to the perennial flooding from the Bagre dam." he assured.

"The government has a special plan to accelerate development in the newly created regions. For North-East Region, the sod will be cut for the construction of a model senior high school at Kpasenpke this month. The water systems for Nalerigu, Gambaga, wholesale, wungu and gbimsi are 90 percent complete and will also be commissioned by December. Several key roads will also be constructed in the region with most to commence before the end of the year," Dr. Bawumia added.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Overlord of Mamprugu Kingdom, the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, in his welcome address, he enumerated a number of social interventions and infrastructure the NPP government has provided to the North East region and assured Dr. Bawumia of their appreciation of this gesture come election 2020.

"I wish to pay glowing tribute to President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for the able manner you have kept the ship at state on an even keel since assumption of office.

"The more than stellar performance of the NPP government has won the admiration of Ghanaians and the world at large. Ghanaians would definitely appreciate this gesture come election 2020," he said.

He also thanked the government for the introduction of the various pro-poor policies and programmes, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, the free SHS policy, the One Village-One Dam, and the One District- One Factory policies, as part of efforts toward the transformation of lives of Ghanaians.