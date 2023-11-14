Massive uncontrolled, legalized corruption is suffocating Ghana - Catholic Bishops cry

The senior man of God could not fathom how Ghana, despite being an oil-producing country, remains poor, with the majority of its citizens living in abject poverty while corruption is pervasive, with beneficiaries always defending it shamelessly.

“Both governments keep borrowing, and we are now in a deep financial crisis. Why are we in this economic and financial quagmire? The massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation. It appears corruption is legalized. What should Ghanaians do since the existing form of democracy helps only a few and leaves the majority behind? What about the impunity and arrogance of some politicians and their defence of corruption?

“Can the governments explain to us why we are in this economic mess? What explanations can the two political parties give to Ghanaians for the unfavourable agreements we sign on our oil, minerals, power generation etc.? Countries that have these resources in abundance are rich. Why do we remain poor? Ghanaians no longer accept the old explanations that the Governments of Ghana have been giving,” citinewsroom.com quotes Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi as saying.

He went further to describe the current democratic dispensation as ineffective and counterproductive, favouring the privileged few at the expense of the vast majority of people.

Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi believes it is about time the current constitution of Ghana was replaced with one that facilitates the eradication of corruption.

“Should the constitution not be changed or bettered for it to work for all Ghanaians instead of for a few? Should the legal system not be re-equipped to uproot corruption? What about our Parliament where the interest of the people is sacrificed for personal and party interests? Why have we not implemented the findings of the Constitutional Review Committee?” he quizzed.