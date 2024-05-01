May Day: NDC reaffirms dedication to ensuring a promising future for workers

The NDC emphasized the pivotal role that workers play in driving the nation's progress and development recognizing their contributions to various sectors of the economy, the party pledged to prioritize policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing their well-being and empowering them for greater productivity.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party conveyed its heartfelt wishes to workers on May 1.

The NDC vowed to transform the prevailing economic challenges into abundant opportunities and enhanced living standards for every Ghanaian worker.

“We pledge to stabilize the economy: We will implement robust policies to control inflation and enhance job security, ensuring economic stability for every Ghanaian. Fair Taxation: We plan to overhaul the tax system to reduce your financial burden and direct government spending towards public benefits that enhance your quality of life.”

“Create Quality Jobs: By advancing our dynamic 24-hour economy policy, we aim to provide meaningful employment opportunities that can uplift every household. Protect Workers: We are dedicated to enforcing fair labour practices and ensuring robust rights for all workers, defending you against exploitation and injustice. Pension Reform: We promise comprehensive improvements to the pension system to guarantee a secure and dignified retirement for every worker,” the NDC stated.

The party also underscored its commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration with labor unions and other stakeholders to address the concerns and aspirations of workers effectively by engaging in constructive dialogue, the NDC aims to develop comprehensive strategies that address the diverse needs of workers across different sectors.

Furthermore, the NDC reiterated its support for job creation initiatives, skills development programs, and vocational training opportunities to equip workers with the requisite skills for the evolving labor market. The party emphasized the importance of investing in human capital development as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress.

In conclusion, the NDC affirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing the welfare of workers and building a brighter future for all Ghanaians by prioritizing pro-worker policies and fostering collaboration with stakeholders, the party aims to create an environment where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

