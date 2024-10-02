ADVERTISEMENT
Medical misconduct at Winneba Hospital referred to CID for further investigation

Andreas Kamasah

A case of alleged medical negligence at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, located in Ghana’s Central Region, has been escalated by the Ministry of Health to both the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Attorney General’s Department.

This decision follows findings from a Ghana Health Service (GHS) investigation that uncovered severe lapses by hospital staff, leading to the death of a patient.

The GHS investigation, prompted by the patient’s abandonment after being transferred to Ojobi, concluded that the hospital staff involved did not take appropriate action, resulting in the tragic outcome. In a statement issued on Wednesday, 2nd October, the Ministry of Health disclosed that these findings point to serious misconduct that requires further investigation.

Despite recommendations for internal disciplinary measures against the hospital staff, the Ministry has chosen to seek additional investigations, highlighting the need for accountability due to the gravity of the incident and the resulting loss of life.

A lone nurse walks through Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, Ghana, August 20, 2015. Doctors in Ghana will suspend a three-week strike they called to press for better conditions of service, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) said on August 21. The 125-bed hospital is almost empty because of a partial strike by doctors who have withdrawn emergency and out-patient services to press for better pay and conditions. Picture taken August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Matthew Mpoke Bigg
To ensure justice, the Ministry has sought assistance from the Attorney General’s Department in determining the legal responsibilities of those involved and assessing the possibility of further legal action. Furthermore, the case has been reported to the CID for a criminal inquiry.

The Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring high standards of healthcare in Ghana, stating that it is committed to preventing similar incidents in the future and upholding the quality of patient care. “The employees involved failed to act appropriately, contributing to the tragic outcome,” the Ministry noted.

This move underscores the Ministry's determination to ensure that those responsible for the patient's death are held accountable through both internal and legal channels.

