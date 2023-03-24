Medicines risk going to waste as ECG cuts power to Keta vaccine storage

The vaccines at risk of going to waste include between 800 and more than 2,200 doses of BCG, OPV (polio), PCV (Pneumonia), and Penta and Rota (diarrhoea).

Others are measles, meningitis, malaria, tetanus, and yellow fever vaccines.

The Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Kwasi Djokoto, disclosed that he was engaging the power distribution company to restore power.

Reports by the Daily Graphic stated that the Keta Municipal Health Directorate had more than 24 hours since power was cut to the directorate, which also hosts the vaccine stores that serve all the health facilities in the area.

It explained that after 24 hours, the vaccines would begin to go to waste.

The directorate does not have a standby generator.

A new stock of vaccines for the three childhood diseases of which the municipality took delivery last week was part of the vaccines that risked going to waste.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ECG has revealed that he has received calls to stop the disconnection exercise they are embarking on to retrieve unpaid debts.

According to Samuel Dubik Mahama, the calls he received are from friends, power brokers, and politicians.