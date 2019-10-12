The artist goes by the name Artwork by Pimpin on his artworks and social media.

Artwork by Pimpin is a self-taught artist, who is a master of understanding the dynamics of shade and light and translating them into powerfully detailed pencil drawings.

His pencil drawings are amazing to look at, but he regards his hyper-real work as just a stage in his ongoing evolutionary process of exploration and development.

For roughly two years, Artwork by Pimpin drew his intricate piece, which we still – no matter how long we look at it – cannot believe it is a drawing.

While his drawings fall under the description of hyper-realism, Pimpin tends to challenge his realism by picking perspectives that change the appearance of his subjects or refract their images.

He can masterfully capture unique aspects of human features and human emotions through observing and translating the tiny details of human appearance.

If you want more, you follow Artwork by Pimpin on Instagram, where he reveals his newest works piece-by-piece.