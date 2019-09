Princess Fathia is the daughter of Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, the last son to his father.

She is a model, actress, philanthropist, and a law student.

In 2017 during the birthday celebration held in honour of her Pan-Africanist grandfather, she came alongside her auntie Samia Nkrumah to the ceremony.

Here are photos of Princess Fathia, grand-daughter of Dr. Nkrumah.

Princess Fathia Nkrumah

Princess Fathia Nkrumah

Princess Fathia Nkrumah

Grand-daughter of Nkrumah

Grand-daughter of Nkrumah

Grand-daughter of Nkrumah