Their hedge fund and rich parent's compatriots have made their wealth and name on their own or with the help of a non-family member.

With lofty and profound projects, they're constantly on the lips of many as they seek to become business leaders.

Others are also benevolent humanitarians and philanthropists constantly giving back to society through their foundations.

Despite their wealth, business drive, and benevolence, most have been accused of involving in unscrupulous activities to fund their lifestyles but without solid proof.

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at the sons of some of the super-rich men in Ghana.

Kennedy Osei

Kennedy Osei is the eldest child of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

As the eldest son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group of Companies, he has been an outstanding director of the team and his professionalism and admirable personal qualities in handling the businesses under one of the biggest conglomerates in Ghana is impressive and undoubted.

Apart from that, Ken has been in the real estate business for almost a decade, masterminding the building of lots of properties and renting some within the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region.

He also controls the following in various capacities as follows:

Managing Director - Golden Crest Hotel and Golden Crystal Hotel

Director, Aerial Plus Service- A company that is into power line inspections, advertisement, and other media content provision

Director, Nextbite Company Ltd - Importers of Food products and confectionaries

Founding Member, TRIBAL AFRICA - a movement of young Africans set up to promote African Culture and Heritage.

Kennedy Osei

Kwaku Bediako

Kwaku Bediako is the Founder and Group Executive Chairman of the CH Group of Companies.

With over 25 years’ experience in International Business, he leads the Group with the objective of ensuring the overall success of its diverse subsidiaries and growing the Group’s portfolio.

Driven by his passion for identifying and developing cross-sector opportunities, Kwaku established Chase Petroleum, a market-leading Oil Trading and Bulk Distributor in 1997.

Through his entrepreneurial vision, Chase Petroleum gained steady market prominence and was first to be issued with a Bulk Distributor’s License.

He is also the Founder of Goldkey Properties and Blackwell Properties, two of the leading property developers with luxury apartments and townhouses in three prime areas of Accra which includes Airport, Cantonments, and Roman Ridge.

Kwaku Bediako

Nana Kweku, Chiefy, and Edjah Nduom

Nana Kweku, Chiefy and Edjah Nduom, The sons of Ghanaian serial entrepreneur and politician, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom cannot be left out of our list.

His Groupe Nduom company has over 60 businesses from banking to media to real estate, insurance, and mining. Dr. Nduom revealed how he lost $2 million in one day, in the April edition of the Forbes Africa Magazine.

Nana Kweku Nduom

Nana Kweku Nduom and Chiefy Nduom are both Vice Presidents of Groupe Nduom.

They oversee their family’s investment in Illinois Service Federal Savings & Loan Association in Chicago.

The Nduoms' $9 million stakes in ISF Bank marks the family’s entry into the U.S. financial services industry.

Dr. Edjah Nduom

Dr. Edjah Nduom is a neurosurgeon in the United States of America. He is the first black to chair the Young Neurosurgeons Committee of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

He completed his neurosurgical residency training with the Department of Neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia in 2013.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 2002 and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006, winning many awards over his academic career.

He has authored or co-authored 8 peer-reviewed manuscripts regarding the care of neurosurgical patients, as well as three book chapters and serves as a reviewer for neuro-oncology journals.

He currently sits on the Young Neurosurgeons Committee of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr Edjah Nduom

Kofi Duffuor

Kofi Duffuor is the Managing Director of Star Assurance. Kofi had his insurance training in the United Kingdom and has been in the insurance industry for over twenty-five years.

He was the General Manager in charge of Finance and Administration. He was instrumental in Star Assurance’s restructuring in 1996, as the General Manager.

With hard work and dedication, Kofi and his executive team moved Star Assurance from almost the bottom of the league of insurance companies to become the third largest non-life insurance company in Ghana.

Star Assurance has also won the prestigious Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Insurance Company of the Year award twice under his leadership.

Kofi Duffuor

Ernest Taricone

Ernest is the son of Ernesto Taricone, Executive Chairman and CEO of Trasacco Group. He has raised three children, Ernest, Cinzia, and Agata who are all actively involved in the daily growth of Trasacco Group. Ernesto Taricone was born in Italy but came to Ghana in 1968 with his father and two brothers during his teens.

The majority of his businesses are in Agriculture, Mining, Forestry, Construction, and Real Estate development including Trasacco Valley, Villagio Primavera Condominium, Villagio Vista, Casa Trasacco, and Vista Alto.