According to the Graphiconline.com, the suspected gunmen who were also armed with bows and arrows have been identified as Dana Nyogma, Nakoja Naja, Kpawul Simon, James Kojo Bafi, Nteche John Nampari Nakoja, Kanambi Npuan and Kanambi Njobi and Unadine Ntedo.

One of the participants of the said meeting Francis N-Yaful reportedly died on admission at the Assemblies of God Hospital at Saboba after being shot, while another victim Bisan N-yabicha who also sustained gunshot wounds, is still on admission, the news portal reported.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent (Supt) Mr. Bernard Baba Ananga confirmed the unfortunate incident.

He said the Parish Priest of the Saboba Catholic Church, Rev. Fr Francis Nicholas Aazine filed a complaint with the police at about 11 a.m. last Thursday that the suspects had invaded their meeting with some community members at Sanguli-Labaldo E.P. Church the same day.

According to the complainant, while at the meeting, the members of the PMC were attacked by the suspected gunmen.

Francis who sustained gunshot wounds during the attack died while on admission and his body had been deposited at the Yendi Government Hospital morgue for autopsy, Supt Ananga told the Daily Graphic.

He said Dana Nyogma had been identified as the one who allegedly shot the deceased during the attack.

The police boss added that a police patrol team had been deployed to the community to maintain law and order, while a search for the perpetrators continued.

The Northern Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, is reported as saying PMCs were local peace committees that had been set up by District Security Councils in hotspot areas to promote peace within the catchment areas.

He said it was one of such meetings by the PMC at Sanguli-Labaldo that the attackers launched the bloody act.

“These committees were set up to support the district to maintain peace,” Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah said.