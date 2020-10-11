Aside from the various influential people such as musicians and Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter Kiki, traditional worshippers are also part of the protest.

A native doctor was spotted at the #ENDSARS protest against SARS brutality and killings, wearing spiritually fortified regalia at Abeokuta in Ogun State.

A photo shows him standing amongst the protesters with some fetish objects hanging around his neck and another one in his hand.

Other protesters who were shocked to see him in his full attire took photos of the scene and uploaded it to social media.

Spiritually fortified fetish priest joins #EndSARS protest

SARS was established as part of the Nigerian police’s Criminal Investigating Department to fight armed robbery, kidnapping, and communal clashes but the civilians find its activities over the period as abuse and terrorism.

The #EndSARS campaign has been ongoing for some days now with the hope that the Buhari-led government would heed the voices of the citizenry.

The SARS-related brutalities have been ongoing for some time but what has triggered the campaign against it now was a viral video of a man allegedly being killed by some operatives of the squad which was circulated on social media.