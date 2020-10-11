Felicity Ahafianyo, Acting GMet Officer in charge of forecasting and analysis made this call following the sudden and heavy downpours that have left many parts of Accra, Kasoa, Adenta and Weija flooded.

According to her, with the Southern part of the country in its second rainy season, rainfall could be expected at any time, hence, the need to be abreast with the weather forecast at all times, the Ghana News Agency reported.

Madam Ahafianyo attributed the perennial flooding of certain parts of the country during the rainy season to poor drainage systems.

She said there is the need to involve all relevant organisations and agencies in the country, towards overhauling the entire drainage system in the country to reduce flooding during rains.

In an interview, the senior meteorologist urged people living in flood-prone areas to relocate or move out valuables to avoid them being destroyed by the floodwaters.

She further appealed to people whose houses and other types of structures are in waterways to relocate them for their own safety and that of others.

“You could even raise them up with support structures such as pillars, so they do not sit in the waterway and cause avoidable flooding,” she said.

According to the GMet, this year’s rainy season is expected to be normal to slightly below normal and is expected to end within November.

Last Saturday’s downpour which started in the early morning and lasted for about four hours in some parts of Southern Ghana, resulted in heavy flooding in several areas including Kasoa, Weija, and Adenta, cutting out certain parts of the country from the others, while some people could not enter their premises due to the floodwaters.