The Queen-mother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, has blessed him and the government of President Akufo-Addo with a special prayer when he paid a courtesy call on her.

The Asantehemaa prayed for peace and calm during election 2020 and sought God’s belling upon the life of the Vice President and his entourage who visited her on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Bawumia kneels to receive a special blessing from Asantehemaa

Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III prayed onto Dr. Bawumia saying “you will go far; you will go far; you will go far” and called for the protection of God on him and the government, Adomonline.com reported.

Before the Asantehemaa’s blessing, the Vice President and some leading members of the government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to seek his blessings and consent ahead of the four-day tour of the region.

The Asantehene was the first to bless the Vice President and his team and called for peace and decorum during the campaign before the Asantehemaa also topped it up later with more prayers.

With the double dose of prayers, Dr. Bawumia must be undoubtedly fired up for the four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.