Citinewsroom.com reported him as saying that wield a lot of power with which they can help shape the tone of influence in the political landscape.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when interacted with chiefs in Wa as part of his two-day working visit to the Upper West Region, the news portal said.

“It is my hope that members of this august house will help set the tone in the areas of interest to help realize our vision for prosperous and progressive Ghana. Government is determined to bring governance close to the people and expand the boundaries of democracy in our country. We are counting on you to help shape and integrate yourselves into these developments so that the peculiarly Ghanaian contribution to the onset of government which emanates from the integration of a royal aristocratic institution into the fabric of a republican democratic framework will be enhanced and strengthened to the benefit of the Ghanaian people.”

READ ALSO: Adabraka-based ex-convict in court again for allegedly impregnating 15-year-old step-daughter

“I urge you to speak out and join the government’s fight against the ills of our society such as corruption, social and economic injustice, crime and the illegal mining challenges popularly referred to as galamsey. As chiefs, you have a responsibility as was done in the days of our forefathers to help preserve the sanctity of our lands, the purity of water bodies, and the health of our environment. I must in this regard show appreciation of the nation for the responsible advocacy role you have played in educating and raising the awareness of your subjects on the need for the compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized his promise to construct five 100-bed capacity district hospitals in the region which he said forms part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s “Agenda 111” which seeks to build befitting hospitals in districts without such facilities in the next 12 months.

Reports say five out of the 11 municipalities/districts in the Upper West Region are currently without hospitals.