The suspect, identified as Nana Kissi, was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters before being granted bail on January 6.

Nana Kissi is said to have threatened NAM1 while speaking on Accra-based Adom FM.

His arrest was confirmed by spokesperson for the aggrieved Menzgold customers, Frederick Forson.

“According to him [Nana Kissi], he was questioned about the part of the audio in which he said we know NAM 1’s house and his wives house but for us as customers, we are not going to intimidated by some of these things because at the end of the day, it is our money that we want,” Mr. Forson told Accra-based Citi FM.

He described the arrest of aggrieved customers as harsh, adding that they would not be intimidated by the actions of the police.

Menzgold has been in the news in recent months following the company’s troubles with state regulatory bodies over its operations.

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite license to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September 2018 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed the gold dealership firm to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.