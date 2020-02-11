The customers who are protesting for their locked up investments to be released were on their way to the seat of the Presidency to deliver a petition.

The customers, about 20 in number, were arrested on a bus they boarded as they made their way to submit a petition to the presidency.

Director of Operations of the Accra Region Police Command, ACP Kwesi Fori, ordered the arrest of the customers who were aboard a bus parked at the Christ the King Parish Hall awaiting their leaders whom they say were already inside the Jubilee House.

Another bus carrying some more customers parked at Kawukudi when they heard about the arrest of their colleagues.

An estimated 200 aggrieved customers were expected to embark on the march today but were denied permission by the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service after they sought permission for the march.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana wrote to the Command on Thursday, February 6 for permission to march to the presidency on Tuesday, February 11 to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.