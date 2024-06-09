ADVERTISEMENT
Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Meteorological Agency has issued a forecast for cloudy weather and moderate rain across the coastal regions of Ghana on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

According to the forecast released by the agency, the morning hours will be characterized by predominantly cloudy skies with intermittent slight to moderate rainfall expected in various coastal areas.

“The morning hours will be dominated by mostly cloudy conditions with cases of slight to moderate rain over some areas along the coastal sector. Into the afternoon hours, variably cloudy weather with some likelihood of thunderstorms with or without rain across most areas in the southern half,”

“However, cloudy conditions are expected over most places in the evening with chances of thunderstorms or rain over the northern sector and some parts of the transition and middle sectors. Mist and fog patches will form over hilly and forest areas in the early hours of this morning which will reduce visibility,” it added.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those in coastal and hilly regions, to mitigate any adverse effects of the forecasted weather conditions. The Meteorological Agency will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as necessary.

