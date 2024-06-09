Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

“The morning hours will be dominated by mostly cloudy conditions with cases of slight to moderate rain over some areas along the coastal sector. Into the afternoon hours, variably cloudy weather with some likelihood of thunderstorms with or without rain across most areas in the southern half,”

“However, cloudy conditions are expected over most places in the evening with chances of thunderstorms or rain over the northern sector and some parts of the transition and middle sectors. Mist and fog patches will form over hilly and forest areas in the early hours of this morning which will reduce visibility,” it added.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those in coastal and hilly regions, to mitigate any adverse effects of the forecasted weather conditions. The Meteorological Agency will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT