Minister begs Tamale Teaching Hospital staff to return to work


  • Published:
Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister play

Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister

Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister has appealed to the staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital to call off their strike and return to work.

The minister assured the health workers that all necessary conditions, including a police post at the hospital, will be made available to enable them to go on with their normal duties at the hospital.

His appeal follows a strike action by the staff of the hospital after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TTH, Dr. Kolbilla David, was attacked by Kandahar Boys.

The sit­-down action by the health staff to register their displeasure over the attack of Dr. Kolbilla has left patients of the facility stranded.

The nurses and midwives of the hospital revealed that they will consider returning to work if the police post is established at the hospital, perpetrators of the lawlessness are arrested and an unqualified apology is rendered to the CEO.

Tamale Teaching hospital play

Tamale Teaching hospital

 

The nurses and midwives, in a press statement on Tuesday, 14 August 2018, said: “We are by this release registering our utmost disgust in respect of the recent happenings at the Tamale Teaching Hospital regarding the invasion, manhandling and locking of the office of the CEO of the hospital.

“We are particularly worried that this is not the first time such a thing is happening in TTH. Past CEOs like Dr Nsia Asare, Dr Tapang, Dr Kenneth Sagoe, Dr Prosper Akanbong and now Dr David Kolbilla, have all suffered this violent act from lawless groups of people within Tamale without any repercussions."

“We, as nurses and midwives of the hospital, condemn these acts of lawlessness that have bedevilled the institution over the past years. Many nurses, midwives and other staff, have faced brutalities over the years at the hospital at the hands of these lawless groups".

