A video surfaced online shows Catherine Afeku busily dancing at the just ended 2019 Kundum's Festival Mega Jam Concert which went down at the Victoria Park on Saturday, September 14.

Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Bisa Kdei, Sefa, Patapaa, and D-Black were all present to perform at the biggest jam.

Catherine Afeku

Catherine Afeku took the stage with her electrifying dance moves to challenge the Pa2Pa Sojas leader and 'One corner hitmaker', Patapaa.

The MP when she was the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture wore a long black dress which revealed some parts of her thighs to the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Social media users bashed her for wearing that dress but Catherine Afeku stated that she wore it to show her swag.

Catherine Afeku swag

"I have some swag and I am permitted to rock once in awhile," she said.

Watch the video below: