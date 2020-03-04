The three Chinese established Skyline Quarry Company about three years ago and employed 30 Ghanaian workers and the Chinese are yet to be identified.

The Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh was on a tour of the site for a proposed industrial enclave and urban renewal project located in the Afienya-Dawhenya area in the Greater Accra Region.

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh who led a team of officials from the Lands Commission and armed policemen to monitor land encroachment activities in the area found that the Chinese operators had no documents.

The Chinese apart from encroaching on the land for the industrial project were, also use explosives to blast rocks at the quarry site which was also against the law.

He also ordered two other Ghanaians who were building structures without a permit to stop work with immediate effect.