Minister says NDC’s Kejetia Market is 'attractive outside, dysfunctional inside'

The Kejetia Market project was initiated by the NDC during President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure, with Phase I of the project commencing around 2015. The aim was to modernise Kumasi’s central business district and improve infrastructure for traders. The project sought to create a safer, more organised space for commercial activities and to address problems such as congestion and poor sanitation in the old Kejetia and Central Market areas.

The NDC government viewed the redevelopment of Kejetia as part of a larger initiative to upgrade markets and public spaces across Ghana, intending to boost economic activity and improve the urban landscape.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to the minister, "Phase I of the project neglected to provide a replacement for the existing lorry terminal, which has since been repurposed as part of the new central market, exacerbating traffic congestion." He further explained that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been unable to complete Phase II, which could have alleviated the issue, citing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing debt restructuring.