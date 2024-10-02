ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Minister says NDC’s Kejetia Market is 'attractive outside, dysfunctional inside'

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has criticised the Kejetia Market, constructed during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, for its visually appealing exterior but poor internal functionality.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

He identified the structure as the primary issue affecting the Kumasi Central Business Area, linking the persistent congestion in Kumasi’s business district to the market’s design.

Recommended articles

The Kejetia Market project was initiated by the NDC during President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure, with Phase I of the project commencing around 2015. The aim was to modernise Kumasi’s central business district and improve infrastructure for traders. The project sought to create a safer, more organised space for commercial activities and to address problems such as congestion and poor sanitation in the old Kejetia and Central Market areas.

The NDC government viewed the redevelopment of Kejetia as part of a larger initiative to upgrade markets and public spaces across Ghana, intending to boost economic activity and improve the urban landscape.

Kejetia market
Kejetia market ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to the minister, "Phase I of the project neglected to provide a replacement for the existing lorry terminal, which has since been repurposed as part of the new central market, exacerbating traffic congestion." He further explained that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been unable to complete Phase II, which could have alleviated the issue, citing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing debt restructuring.

Mr Osei-Mensah also expressed optimism about electoral success for the incumbent NPP government in the upcoming elections.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jennifer Queen

No pregnant woman arrested at Democracy Hub protest - Jennifer Queen

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

You're the heroes of our time - Alan hails remanded Democracy Hub protesters

Free SHS has done great harm to Ghana's education sector - Prof. Oteng Ababio

Free SHS has done great harm to Ghana's education sector - Prof. Oteng Ababio

Galamsey water pollution

Galamsey: Who must be blamed for the poison in our water bodies?