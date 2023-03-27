Ministerial Approvals: My father would have made all the NDC MPs swear on Antoa – Zanetor Rawlings

He said the former President Rawlings would have probably have challenged all NDC MPs to swear on Antoa (a popular god in Ghana).

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings in a Facebook post said “on Friday night, I felt this deep pain that maybe it was perhaps better that he [JJ Rawlings] was not alive to witness what had happened to the NDC. But then again, I thought perhaps had he been alive he would probably have challenged all of us to go and swear on Antoa or dared us to take a lie-detector test!”

Alas! She noted the Founder is no longer with them, “but we have come too far to destroy our own legacy! We must course correct, immediately!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to return to the values and principles on which this party was built including honesty, accountability, integrity, discipline and commitment to our nation, Ghana,” the Klottey Korle MP added.

Pulse Ghana

According to Dr Agyemang-Rawlings due to the tension and suspicion on the day of the secret ballot, she had to record her vote, although not appropriate, as prove that she voted against the approval of the nominees as the party had directed them to.

A section of Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the Minority for approving the ministers to join the already over bloated government.