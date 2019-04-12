Evelyn Richardson who is currently the Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani had question marks raised about some of her academic qualifications during her vetting.

Other issues such as her human relations, some travels she undertook as MCE are some of the issues that the Minority brought under intense scrutiny during her appearance before the committee.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, accused Ms Richardson of perjury when she appeared before the appointments committee.

The Minority accused her of defying a directive of the Chief of Staff not to travel out of the country and spent $54,000 of state funds on a private trip to Canada.