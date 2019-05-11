The two Accra-based radio stations on Thursday were closed down by the NCA for operating without valid authorization.

Mr Iddrisu, speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, said he was of the opinion the two radio stations could not be the only stations in Ghana that have failed to comply with the law.

"I am challenging them and trust that we have the mandate in parliament to haul them for further details," he said.

He said his motion in parliament will ask the NCA to provide a profile of all the 492 radio stations operating in Ghana.

"We would want the same publication in respect of the 492 radio stations operating in Ghana and not only Radio Gold.

"Let them give us a profile of every radio frequency, how its been operational from 1995 to yesterday.